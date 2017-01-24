Athens Baking Recalls Bread Due to Undeclared Milk

Athens Baking Company is issuing a voluntary recall of Trader Joe’s Harvest Whole Wheat Bread (SKU 00132) because it contains undeclared cultured whey, which is made from milk. Only products labeled with a Best-By date of Jan. 8, 2017 through Jan. 27, 2017 are included in this recall. The Best-By date is printed on the front of the product’s package.

The Trader Joe’s Harvest Whole Wheat Bread was only sold at Trader Joe’s stores in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product with the affected codes received incorrect packaging, which did not list cultured whey (milk) in the ingredients label. Upon discovering the issue, Trader Joe’s immediately removed all affected products from store shelves.