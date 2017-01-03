American Roland Recalls Manzanilla Olives Due to Product Quality

American Roland Food Corp., in cooperation with the manufacturer in Spain, is initiating a recall of one lot of Roland Manzanilla Olives Stuffed with Anchovies due to a product quality issue that may pose a potential health hazard to those who consume the product. This lot of Roland Manzanilla Olives Stuffed with Anchovies was distributed nationwide and internationally to food distributors, food service customers, grocery chains, and other retail locations for further distribution or use.

The following product is subject to the recall: