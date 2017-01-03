American Roland Recalls Manzanilla Olives Due to Product Quality

American Roland Food Corp., in cooperation with the manufacturer in Spain, is initiating a recall of one lot of Roland Manzanilla Olives Stuffed with Anchovies due to a product quality issue that may pose a potential health hazard to those who consume the product. This lot of Roland Manzanilla Olives Stuffed with Anchovies was distributed nationwide and internationally to food distributors, food service customers, grocery chains, and other retail locations for further distribution or use.
The following product is subject to the recall:
- Product: Roland Manzanilla Olives Stuffed with Anchovies
- Item #: 71402
- Lot #: 95
- UPC #: item UPC 41224714021 and case UPC 10041224714028
- Pack Size: 1×12/3.0 OZ.
- Country of Origin: Spain
- Reason for Recall: Product Quality
- Production Codes (Code is ink jet printed on top of can): P:1201 and P1130
- Carton Markings:
- ITEM 71402
- LOT : 95
- Product Name: ROLAND® OLIVES STUFFED W/ANCHOVIES
- Item UPC 41224714021
- Case UPC 10041224714028
