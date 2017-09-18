America New York RI Wang Food Group Recalls Sausage Due to Undeclared Allergen

America New York RI Wang Food Group, Maspeth, N.Y., is recalling approximately 53,973 pounds of Heat Treated but Not Fully Cooked-Not Shelf Stable pork sausage products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen. The product contains milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The frozen sausage items were produced and packaged on various dates from Jan. 2016 through June 6, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

25-lb. institutional pack of “Chinese Brand Big Sausage,” with the following lot codes and package dates: lot code “0118348” and package date “1/17/2017.” lot code “0918296” and package date “3/10/2017.”

255-g. retail packages of “Chinese Brand Big Sausage,” with the following lot codes and package dates: lot code “117338” and package date “1/28/2016.” lot code “117334” and package date “2/1/2016.” lot code “417269” and package date “4/6/2016.” lot code “682016” and package date “6/8/2016.” lot code “817151” and package date “8/4/2016.” lot code “518235” and package date “5/10/2017.”

25-lb. institutional pack of “Chinese Brand Mini Bite Size Sausage,” with the following lot codes and package dates: lot code “0118356” and package date “1/10/2017.” lot code “0118345” and package date “1/20/2017.” lot code “0118335” and package date “1/30/2017.” lot code “0118326” and package date “2/10/2017.” lot code “0118296” and package date “3/10/2017.” lot code “0118269” and package date “4/6/2017.” lot code “0118254” and package date “4/21/2017.” lot code “0118247” and package date “4/28/2017.” lot code “0118243” and package date “5/2/2017.” lot code “011229” and package date “5/16/2017.” lot code “0118228” and package date “5/17/2017.”

255-g. retail packages of “Chinese Brand Mini Bite Size Sausage,” with the following lot codes and package dates: lot code “117338” and package date “1/28/2016.” lot code “117334” and package date “2/1/2016.” lot code “217306” and package date “2/29/2016.” lot code “817150” and package date “5/9/2016.” lot code “682016 and package date “6/8/2016.” lot code “817151” and package date “8/4/2016.” lot code “717110” and package date “9/9/2016.” lot code “121704” and package date “12/19/2016.” lot code “118659” and package date “1/9/2017.” lot code “218315” and package date “2/21/2017.” lot code “218301” and package date “3/7/2017.” lot code “518235” and package date “5/10/2017.” lot code “618208” and package date “6/6/2017.”



The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. M/P-40200” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were distributed for institutional use and for retail sale in New Jersey and New York.

FSIS was notified of the problem by the establishment on Sept. 15, 2017, after the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) tested exported product and discovered milk proteins were present. CIFA tested the product on Aug. 17, 2017. Further investigation by the establishment concluded that they failed to include milk on the label.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.