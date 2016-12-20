Altijira Murray Products Recalls Ice Cream Because of Listeria

Altijira Murray Products LLC is undertaking a voluntary recall of selected, 16 oz. (pint size) packages of Foxy’s Thoughtful Ice Cream produced by a contract manufacturer because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The six recalled flavors, available only in pints, accounts for approximately 10 percent of the pint-packaged ice cream products carrying the Foxy’s brand label, equating to less than 4000 pints. All of the recalled products were manufactured and packaged in a facility owned by a contract manufacturer, Dr. Bob’s of Upland, LLC. FDA found samples positive for Listeria monocytogenes in the contract manufacturer’s facility and in finished product of another company’s brand, leading the contract manufacturer to recall all ice cream products.

Recalled ice cream was distributed in stores in California and Pennsylvania and the North East. Recalled product was also available online.

The product comes in a 16-ounce (pint size) paper package marked with “Best By” lot numbers listed above and printed in black on the bottom of the carton.

The following flavors and “Best By” code dates are being recalled: