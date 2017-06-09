Aldon Food Recalls Chicken Salad Due to Undeclared Allergens

Aldon Food Corp., Schwenksville, Pa., is recalling approximately 18,570 pounds of chicken salad due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The products contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The chicken salad products were produced from Jan. 1, 2017 through May 31, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

5-lb. plastic tub packages containing of “BLOCK & BARREL IMPERIAL” White Meat Chicken Salad with a use-by date from May 22, 2017 through June 27, 2017.

5-lb. plastic tub packages containing of “MARKET SOURCE” White Meat Chicken Salad with a use-by date from May 22, 2017 through June 27, 2017.

5-lb. plastic tub packages containing of “DON’S SALADS” White Meat Chicken Salad with a use-by date from May 22 2017 through June 27, 2017.

5-lb. plastic tub packages containing of “HYMIE’S” White Meat Chicken Salad with a use-by date from May 22, 2017 through June 20, 2017.

5-lb. plastic tub packages containing of “DON’S SALADS” Chicken Waldorf Salad Made with White Meat Chicken with a use-by date from May 22, 2017 through June 20, 2017.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-8429” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributors in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

The problem was discovered on June 6, 2017 when Aldon Food received notification from one of their ingredient suppliers that the bread crumbs the company received and used in the recalled products potentially contained undeclared milk.