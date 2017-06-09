Advance Pierre Foods Recalls Chicken Products Due to Undeclared Allergens

Advance Pierre Foods, Inc., Portland, Maine, is recalling approximately 54,699 pounds of chicken products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The products could contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The chicken tenders with sea salt and ground pepper and premium entrée Traditional Sage raw breaded dark meat chicken items were produced on various dates from February 14 to May 24, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

10-lb. packages of “Chicken Tenders Sea Salt and Ground Pepper” with lot codes 0971114002 and 0971441101.

12-lb. packages containing 4, 3-lb. bags of “Chicken Tenders Sea Salt and Ground Pepper” with lot codes 0970451101, 097801101 and 0971111101.

9-lb. packages containing 36 pieces of “Premium Entrée Traditional Sage Raw Breaded Dark Meat Chicken with Homestyle Stuffing” with codes number 0971401101.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-276” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to food service locations in California, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

The problem was discovered on June 6, 2017, when they company received notification from an ingredient supplier that the bread crumbs the company received and used in the recalled products potentially contained undeclared milk.