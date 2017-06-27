ADM Animal Nutrition Recalls Rough-N-Ready Cattle Feed Due to Elevated Levels of Monensin

ADM Animal Nutrition, a division of Archer Daniels Midland Company, is recalling 50-pound bags of Rough-N-Ready 14 BT cattle feed, product number 54787BHB24, because the product contains elevated levels of monensin beyond the recommended dosage, which could be harmful to cattle.

There is one lot number involved in this recall: Lot #2WS01717. The product was distributed between Jan. 19, 2017, and Feb. 2, 2017, and could have been purchased directly from ADM Animal Nutrition or through one of three distributors including: Midwest Fertilizer, Inc. in Iola, Kan., CW Feeds in Wichita, Kan., and Northtown Ace in Mountain Grove, Mo.

ADM Animal Nutrition received reports from two customers claiming this feed may have resulted in death loss on their respective farms. The company immediately began investigating and initiated the recall upon receiving confirmation that the feed contained elevated levels of monensin due to a temporary breakdown in the packaging process, which has now been corrected. ADM has been in direct contact with the distributors involved in this recall, and all product has been removed from retail shelves. ADM is also working directly with the customers involved.

The lot number, 2WS01717, can be found at the bottom of the label.